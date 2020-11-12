Contemporary waterfront home sells for $1.1M

BARRINGTON – A home at 26 Bullock Ave. has sold for $1.1 million.

The contemporary-style home is located off a winding access drive and has views of the Palmer River and conservation land. It sits on more than 3.5 acres.

The waterfront property has an interior with vaulted ceilings and oversized windows.

The property was listed by The Kirk | Schryver Team of Residential Properties Ltd. The team of agents also represented the buyer.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.