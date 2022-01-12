Cooley Group promotes 6 women to leadership team

PAWTUCKET – Technical textiles manufacturer Cooley Group recently announced the promotions of six women to its leadership team.

The promotions place particular emphasis on supporting women in leadership positions, increasing the number of women in leadership at Cooley to more than 30% and the number of women in general management to more than 40%, said CEO and President Daniel Dwight.

The promoted women and their new positions are:

Catherine Briley, director of manufacturing 4.0 integration.

Hayley Dwight, director of business architecture and change management.

Chris Ragosta, director and controller.

Michelle Hill, general manager, customer service.

Shannon Nelson, general manager, customer service.

Maria Maia, general manager, customer service.

“Diversity and inclusion matter,” Dwight said in a statement. “They are critical tenants of Cooley’s strategic growth model and our ability to continue recruiting and retaining the best and brightest from across the spectrum of human talent.”

- Advertisement -

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.