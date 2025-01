Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 7.32% year over year in November, the second-biggest increase in the nation and highest in New England, according to CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in November was higher than the national growth rate of 3.4%, CoreLogic said. New Jersey posted the highest growth rate in the nation at 7.8%. New Hampshire had the third-highest growth rate in the U.S. at 6.9%.

U.S. home price gains remained static in November, CoreLogic said. But 17 states did reach new highs that month, with the nation as a whole expected to see a new peak this April, as the typically busy homebuying season launches into full swing.

The growth comes as Freddie Mac announced that 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to almost 7% as 2025 began, the highest recorded since July 2024. Although mortgage rates are expected to remain elevated for the rest of the year, buyer demand is healthy, particularly in budget-friendly markets.

“Heading into the end of the year, home prices remained relatively flat, though showing some marginal improvement from the weakness seen heading into the fall and following reduced homebuyer demand amid the summer mortgage rate surge,” said CoreLogic Chief Economist Selma Hepp. “Nevertheless, the cooling home-price growth trend is expected to continue well into 2025 partly due to the base effect and comparison with strong early 2023 appreciation and partly because of the expectations of higher mortgage rates over the course of 2025.”

CoreLogic’s forecast shows annual U.S. home price gains increasing to 3.8% in November 2025.

The November year-over-year growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states are:

Connecticut: 6.82%

Maine: 6.56%.

Massachusetts: 5.48%