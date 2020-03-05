Coronavirus concerns spur postponement of Hasbro Children’s Hospital annual fundraiser

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. is postponing its annual Hasbro Children’s Hospital Heroes Ball fundraiser over worries about the spread of the coronavirus that has sickened thousands globally and killed many.

The event, which had been scheduled for March 7 at the Rhode Island Convention Center, raises money each year to support Hasbro programs.

In a statement issued Thursday, Lifespan CEO and President Dr. Timothy J. Babineau said the decision to postpone the event came “after much thoughtful deliberation, and out of an abundance of caution.”

“We must consider the large number of health care providers who would be in attendance, many of whom provide unique and essential health care services to the state and the region,” Babineau said. “The risk, as low as it would be, of having an exposure to the COVID-19 [disease] at the event that would require quarantine of these individuals is one that we simply can’t take.”

“These are the physicians, nurses, therapists and other clinicians who care for our children and adults when they are sick or injured,” he said. “If they were to be quarantined for any reason, the impact on our hospitals would be significant.”

The announcement only said the event would be rescheduled for “a later date.”

Last year’s Heroes Ball was attended by more than 800 people and raised more than $1.1 million for Hasbro Children’s Hospital, including $266,900 from renovations to the pediatric pre- and post-surgical areas.

Babineau acknowledged Thursday that the gala is “a very special annual event.”

It “highlights the important role of our children’s hospital in this state,” he said. “We deeply regret having to make this decision—particularly so close to the actual event.”

“Our decision, though difficult, is intended to protect our care givers, our supporters and the patients that we serve,” he said.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer and researcher. He can be reached at shuman@pbn.com.