Cottage in Quonnie Central Beach area of Charlestown sells for $2.3M

CHARLESTOWN – A 2,925-square-foot, two-story home in the Quonnie Central Beach area recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the deal.

The 18 West Niantic St. home contains three bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The conventional-style home was constructed in 1988 on a 0.18-acre lot, according to property records.

The sale was the second-highest home sale in Charlestown in 2024 as of late May, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The cottage, located close to Quonnie Beach, Ninigret Pond, Quonochontaug Pond, West Pond, Garden Pond and Blue Shutters Beach, was renovated recently, Mott & Chace said. The updated kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite countertops and a spacious dining area overlooking the outdoor deck, with a patio below, the real estate firm said.

The primary bedroom on the second floor of the home features a new, oversized en suite bathroom, according to Mott & Chace.

The property was most recently valued by Charlestown assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.77 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by Stephen Murphy, sales associate for Mott & Chace. Murphy also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers, according to the real estate firm.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by David Cluff and Alison Cluff, of Montana, to David Kupersmith and Susan Vo, of Bronxville, N.Y.

