Coughlin, Johnson named Citizens vice chairs

PROVIDENCE – Brendan Coughlin, head of consumer banking, and Beth Johnson, chief experience officer, have been named vice chairs at Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Coughlin and Johnson join Don McCree, head of commercial banking, and John Woods, chief financial officer, as vice chairs of Citizens.

“Brendan and Beth have both been pivotal to the strong execution of our transformation and growth plans since our IPO [initial public offering],” Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said in a statement. “They have helped to foster a customer-first, innovative culture at Citizens as we work to realize our vision of becoming a top-performing bank.”

Coughlin has led consumer banking since 2020. He is responsible for both national and regional banking, including retail banking and distribution, deposits, credit and debit card, digital channels, consumer lending, mortgage, business banking, wealth management, Citizens Access and Citizens Pay.

Johnson is focused on improving customer experience. She leads the company’s environmental, social and governance efforts. In addition, Johnson oversees digital design, data and analytics, enterprise payments strategy and infrastructure, marketing and communications, and the company’s firmwide agile transformation effort. She previously served as chief marketing officer and head of virtual channels.

