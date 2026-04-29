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PROVIDENCE – The U.S. District Court in Rhode Island has declined to appoint an interim U.S. attorney for the state, effectively leaving Charles C. Calenda in charge of the office under a new designation from the U.S. Department of Justice. In a general order issued Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. said

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. District Court in Rhode Island has declined to appoint an interim U.S. attorney for the state, effectively leaving Charles C. Calenda in charge of the office under a new designation from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a general order issued Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. said the court would not exercise its authority under federal law to name an interim U.S. attorney for the District of Rhode Island.

McConnell specifically cited the need to “continue the uninterrupted and orderly operation” of the federal criminal justice system in Rhode Island and to preserve the nonpolitical functioning of the office.

The decision came as Calenda’s 120-day term as interim U.S. attorney expired on Wednesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche designated Calenda as a “special attorney” and first assistant U.S. attorney in an April 13 order effective Apr. 29, giving him authority to carry out most prosecutorial functions while the vacancy remains open.

Under the DOJ order, Calenda is authorized to perform “all the delegable, nonexclusive functions” of the U.S. attorney, including oversight of criminal and civil proceedings and supervision of assistant U.S. attorneys.

Calenda, who was appointed as interim U.S. attorney in December 2025, said in a statement that while his title has changed, his mission has not, adding that he remains focused on “efficiency, integrity and professionalism” and working with federal and state partners to keep Rhode Islanders safe.

The arrangement follows months of political and legal tension over leadership of the office. Trump has not nominated a permanent U.S. attorney for Rhode Island, and the court noted it retains authority to step in if circumstances change.

The court also referenced concerns about preserving institutional integrity and avoiding a vacancy that could undermine public confidence in the justice system, but concluded that appointing a new interim U.S. attorney was not necessary at this time.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.