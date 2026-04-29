Court decides not to appoint U.S. attorney, leaving Calenda in charge

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CHARLES C. CALENDA will remain in charge of the District of Rhode Island U.S. Attorney's Office, although under a different title. In the photo, Calenda is being sworn in as interim U.S. attorney in December by Chief U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. / COURTESY U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. District Court in Rhode Island has declined to appoint an interim U.S. attorney for the state, effectively leaving Charles C. Calenda in charge of the office under a new designation from the U.S. Department of Justice. In a general order issued Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. said

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