COVID-19 cases in R.I. climb to 2,665; forecast forces closure of testing sites Monday

PROVIDENCE – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 316 on Sunday, and there were seven more coronavirus-related deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health. The agency also decided to shut down outdoor testing sites on Monday because of expected stormy weather.

The state has reported a total of 2,665 cases of the new coronavirus, and 63 deaths since the start of the global pandemic. There were 201 people hospitalized with the virus in Rhode Island, health officials said Sunday, an increase of 18 from the day before.

But in a crucial development, the Department of Health said all outdoor coronavirus testing sites would be closed on Monday because wind and heavy rain has been forecast. The state had recently touted the tent sites as key to quickly expanding Rhode Island’s testing capacity, considered pivotal in the battle against COVID-19.

Those closed sites included the CVS rapid testing site at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, the Community College of Rhode Island and Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island College and Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Newport Hospital, Westerly Hospital and respiratory clinics with outdoor tents.

Patients who already had an appointment for Monday will be automatically rescheduled to Tuesday, the state said. Health care providers were advised not make additional appointments for Monday.

Of the new deaths reported Sunday, two people were in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and one in their 90s, according to the Department of Health. A statement outlining Sunday’s data did not specify whether any of the seven lived in a nursing home.

Of the 201 who are hospitalized, 50 of them are in an intensive care unit, according to the Department of Health.

So far, 17,685 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Rhode Island, the state said.

Meanwhile, in an Easter message that was prerecorded and took the place of her daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo offered thanks Sunday to “thousands of Rhode Island who go to work every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

Raimondo, who appeared during the videotaped address with First Gentleman Andy Moffit, acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the Easter celebrations of countless Rhode Island families, including her own.

She said she would typically attend a “big family gathering” at her sister’s home for Easter. “We’re going to miss doing that this year,” Raimondo said. “But we’re trying to develop new family traditions, and we hope that you might do that, too.”

In thanking the people who continue to perform vital services and duties, Raimondo named nurses, doctors, certified nursing assistants, nursing home workers, therapists, social workers, teachers, manufacturers, National Guard members, grocery store clerks, bus drivers, truck drivers and faith leaders.

“The list goes on and on and on,” she said. “I know it’s a scary time to go to work, and I’m so grateful for your bravery and your commitment to the people of Rhode Island.”

Raimondo closed her address by asking that Rhode Island residents perform at least one act of kindness each day, whether it’s texting someone who lives alone or picking up groceries for someone who can’t or picking flowers and delivering them to someone.

“Whatever it is, every day make it your mission to do one kind thing for someone in your life,” she said. “We’re going to get through this … and we are going to be stronger and more resilient on the other side.”