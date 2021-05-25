COVID-19 cases in R.I. increase by 47; 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 47 on Monday, with two new deaths reported, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 67, a decline of five from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 15 were in an intensive care unit – a decline of two day to day – and 10 were on ventilators, the same number from Sunday.

There have been 536,640 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as 637,903 individuals that have received at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1.13 million doses have been administered in the state.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 151,502, an increase of 82 after late revisions to the data. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,707 to date.

There were 5,450 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 0.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 5%.

There have been 4.26 million tests administered in the state to date to 924,792 individuals.