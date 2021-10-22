COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 201, with 1 new death; transmission rate decreasing

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 201 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 108, level from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 11 were in intensive care units, an increase of one from one day prior, and nine were on a ventilator, also an increase of one from the prior day.

By comparison, there were 165 people hospitalized on Oct. 22, 2020, with 14 in intensive care units and nine on a ventilator at the time.

The transmission rate has been decreasing over the past week. There have been 146.8 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.” However, by comparison, RIDOH reported on Oct. 14 that there had been 170.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 732,858 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.52 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 177,804 to date, a rise of 194 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,872.

There were 13,028 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 1.5%. There have been 5.6 million tests administered in the state to date. Excluding repeat tests, the daily positivity rate on Thursday was 14.2%.

The department also said there were 141 monoclonal antibody treatments administered in the state last week. MAB treatments in Rhode Island have totaled 5,136 to date.