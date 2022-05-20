COVID-19 cases rise by 621 in R.I.; 4 counties at high risk

PROVIDENCE – The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday raised the COVID-19 threat level in four of Rhode Island’s five counties due to the recent surge in cases.

Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington counties were raised to high level for risk of COVID-19. Newport County remained at medium level.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 621, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 94, down from 103 reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in an intensive care unit or being ventilated.

There have been 504 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 85 new cases identified on May 19, 2021. The transmission rate on May 19, 2021, was 68.3 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 80 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 19, 2021, of whom 19 were in an ICU and 12 were on a ventilator.

There have been 832,344 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 387,083, an increase of 887 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,562.

There were 7,679 tests processed Thursday, with 7.9 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.