COVID-19 UI claims hit 153.1K

By
-
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE filings due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island have reached 153,114. / AP FILE PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN
PROVIDENCE – Unemployment Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 1,212 on Monday, to 153,114, the R.I. Department of Labor announced.

UI claims since March 9 in the state total 206,573.

Pandemic Unemployment Insurance filings increased 796 day to day, to 44,794. The program covers those typically ineligible for UI benefits, such as the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased 34 day to day, to 12,071. TDI claims since March 9 total 20,167 in the state.

