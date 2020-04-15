COVID-19 UI filings pass 122K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment Insurance claims due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,861 on Tuesday, to a total of 122,079, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Wednesday.

UI filings since March 9 in the state totaled 154,778 as of Tuesday.

Filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program created by the federal government to cover those that typically are not covered by UI, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners, increased by 1,589 Tuesday to total 24,485.

Temporary Disability Claims due to the coronavirus in Rhode Island totaled 9,736 as of Tuesday, marking a 171 increase day to day. TDI claims since March 9 in Rhode Island totaled 16,932.

