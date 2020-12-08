COVID-19 weekly unemployment filings rising

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings in Rhode Island rose by 7,281 last week, up from from 5,190 filings one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Tuesday.

To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 258,640.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in the state totaled 4,805, an increase from 4,047 one week prior.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

- Advertisement -

The DLT said 36,881 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island, an increase from 35,636 one week prior.

Regular UI claims totaled 1,836 last week.

There were 73,071 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Dec. 4., an increase from 70,136 one week prior.

There were also 606 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, an increase from 410 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 18,466 to date.