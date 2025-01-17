Cox Communications to end legal challenges to R.I.’s broadband expansion

By
-
R.I. COMMERCE CORP. and Cox Communications on Friday announced they have ended litigation over the state's rollout of its $108 million broadband expansion plan.

PROVIDENCE – Cox Communications on Friday said it will not pursue any more legal actions against R.I. Commerce Corp. over the state’s rollout of its $108 million broadband expansion plan funded through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. In September, Cox filed a suit in Providence Superior Court claiming that R.I. Commerce used flawed

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR