Cox puts out call for nominations to nonprofits for Tech Boost applications

WEST WARWICK – The call for nominations is on for the Cox Communications Inc. Tech Boost program, which offers $30,000 in grant money to local nonprofits to add technology equipment to help fulfill its mission.

Now in its fifth year, the Cox program is looking for three nonprofits for awards of $10,000 each for its Northeast region.

Applicants must show how the technology the grant would fund will enrich the lives of community members in one of the following categories: Environment and Conservation; Health; Early Childhood Education; and Empowering Families and Individuals for Success.

Last year, the Rhode Island recipient was the Rhode Island Center for Justice.

“The pandemic has proven that our community partners are more essential than ever for giving our children places to learn, connect and grow, and we’re eager to deploy Tech Boosts into local organizations that are developing curriculums to give young people access to the training and tools they need for the future,” said Ross Nelson, Cox senior vice president and region manager, Northeast.

Organizations can apply here. The deadline is Oct. 13.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.