CR Magazine: CVS, Hasbro again among 100 Best Corporate Citizens

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. and Hasbro Inc. were again named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022 ranking released by CR Magazine May 18.

The report, which tracks environmental, social and governance performance, is based on 155 factors separated into eight weighted-pillars by percentage: employees, 20.5%; climate change, 20%; environment,15%; stakeholders and society, 13%; human rights, 11%; governance, 7.5%; ESG performance 5.5%; and financial, 4.5%.

Owens Corning ranked No. 1 this year, followed by PepsiCo Inc., Apple Inc, HP Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.

CVS Health Corp. ranked No. 18. The company ranked highest for stakeholders and society, and employee relations. The company earned its lowest rankings for governance and financial metrics.

In 2021, the company was ranked No. 11.

CVS Health’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022 category rankings:

Stakeholders and society: No. 5

Employee: No. 16

Financial: No. 36

ESG corporate rank: No. 42

Climate change: No. 59

Environment: No. 76

Human rights: No. 139

Governance: No. 185

Hasbro ranked No. 78 overall this year, receiving its highest ranking for employees and human rights. The company received its lowest scores for financial and ESG performance.

In 2021, the company was ranked No. 82.

Hasbro’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022 category rankings:

Employee relations: No. 27

Human rights: No. 49

Governance: No. 138

Environment: No. 163

Stakeholders and society: No. 189

Climate change: No. 203

ESG corporate rank: No. 295

Financial: No. 479

“At Hasbro, purpose and ESG are core to our business strategy, and we are proud of the significant progress we’re making on our goals this year, including joining the Science Based Targets initiative and championing and empowering female workers in our supply chain,” said Kathrin Belliveau, Hasbro chief purpose officer. “We’re honored to be recognized … for the positive impact we are having on people and the planet.”

Other companies on the corporate citizens rankings with major operations in Rhode Island:

CBRE Inc.: No. 76

Johnson & Johnson: No. 12

Medtronic PLC: No. 40

Eaton Corp.: No. 43

Best Buy Co.: No. 33

Verizon Communications Inc.: No. 83.