Cranston building containing beer distributor sells for $8.2M

CRANSTON – A 107,647-square-foot commercial/industrial building that’s home to beer distributor McLaughlin & Moran Inc. recently sold for $8.2 million, according to public records.

The sale of the 40 Slater Road property comes as Anheuser-Busch distributor McLaughlin & Moran becomes part of the West Greenwich-based Mancini Beverage Co.

“We’re excited to share that McLaughlin & Moran has officially joined the Mancini Beverage family,” McLaughlin & Moran announced earlier this month. “This partnership brings new opportunities for growth while continuing the same great service and commitment to our customers, partners and incredible brands. Cheers to the next chapter together.”

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.

- Advertisement -

According to the special warranty deed, the building was sold by Moran Associates LLC, a limited liability company. According to corporate records filed with the R.I. Department of State, Moran Associates is led by Manager Paul Moran, who is the chairman at McLaughlin & Moran.

The commercial property was purchased by West Greenwich-based RC Cranston LLC, which is managed by Rayco Management LLC, which is led by Raymond Mancini Sr., chairman of Mancini Beverage.

Founded in 1959 by Mancini and his father, Mancini Beverage encompasses a portfolio of Rhode Island and Connecticut alcohol distributors, including Rhode Island Distributing, C&C Distributors and Northeast Beverage RI, along with Northeast Beverage CT and Levine Distributing in Connecticut.

Founded in 1936 by first cousins John J. McLaughlin and John E. Moran, McLaughlin & Moran is a third-generation Rhode Island business.

The two-story building occupied by McLaughlin & Moran and the 10.1 acres of land that it stands on were most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $6.5 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $1.12 million.

The building was constructed in 1989, with a pre-finished metal exterior and concrete floors, according to the online database. The property includes a 4,300-square-foot three-port garage building that was also constructed in 1989, according to the database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.