Cranston nursing facility downsizing due to financial losses

CRANSTON – The Scandinavian Communities Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility is downsizing the number of available beds immediately. In a letter to families, Executive Director Collette M. Silverman said Wednesday that the nursing home is experiencing significant operating and financial losses that are unsustainable. “This decision is necessary in order to ensure the long-term survival of our organization and our ability to continue serving older adults in the future,” Silverman wrote. The letter did not elaborate on the financial losses. The facility told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Thursday that Medicaid reimbursement rates weren't keeping up with the increasing cost of care, creating a severe funding gap that impacts the facility’s bottom line. The letter also did not state how beds would be cut nor how staff would be affected. WPRI reported Thursday that the facility has said 40 residents need to find new nursing homes. Silverman wrote that the facility is committed to ensuring a safe, orderly and smooth transition for “our residents, their families and our employees in the next 30-45 days." “We are actively working with the appropriate state and community agencies, such as long-term ombudsman staff, to help each resident find a new home that best meets their needs," Silverman wrote. "The ombudsman staff will speak to each resident individually or responsible party to find out what their preferences are for placement Silverman said group sessions with residents and their families will be held to give all affected people essential information and support throughout the relocation process.