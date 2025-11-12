Cranston Police Department receives state-of-the-art K-9 vehicles

CRANSTON – U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., recently joined the Cranston Police Department and local officials to celebrate the arrival of four upgraded K-9 vehicles funded through Congress.

Designed for the safe transport of canines and their handlers, the new vehicles will support three patrol dogs and one therapy dog involved in tasks such as search-and-rescue missions for missing children and vulnerable individuals, property searches, narcotics detection and other essential public safety operations, according to a news release.

The funding was announced in March and included in fiscal year 2024 appropriations.

The new fleet features emergency lighting, sirens, patrol technology systems and fire suppression devices specifically designed to safeguard both officers and K-9 units.

“Local law enforcement officers and their canine partners work hard every day to keep Cranston safe, and they deserve the tools and support to do their jobs,” Magaziner said.

“These new K-9 vehicles are an essential addition to our law enforcement capabilities, allowing us to enhance our response times and effectiveness in various critical situations,” said Mayor Ken Hopkins. “The safety and well-being of our residents are of utmost importance, and these vehicles will play a vital role in ensuring that Cranston remains a safe community for all.”

