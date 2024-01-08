Crestwood Advisors Group names Sciabarrasi new president

PROVIDENCE – A managing partner at Crestwood Advisors Group LLC who has been with the Boston-based firm for more than 20 years recently began her new role as its new president.
Crestwood formally announced Monday that Leah R. Sciabarrasi began her role as president on Jan. 1. She will also continue her roles as managing partner and wealth manager in addition to her new role in leading the firm’s overall operations.
“I am committed to driving our organization’s mission to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients as well as continued strategic growth,” Sciabarrasi said in a statement, “and I look forward to remaining focused on the long-term success of our clients and the firm.”
Sciabarrasi has been with Crestwood since the firm was founded in 2003, beginning as a director. She then became partner in 2008 and then managing partner nine years later.
Schiabarrasi also has served on multiple charitable boards for more than 15 years, Crestwood said. Among them include serving on the external advisory board of the the Harvard Digestive Diseases Center. She is also a member of the Boston Estate Planning Council and Ellevate.
Crestwood, which has about $5 billion in total assets under management, entered the Rhode Island market back in September when it merged with Endurance Wealth Management Inc.
J. Michael Costello, who founded Endurance Wealth Management in 2009, currently serves as Crestwood’s local managing partner.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.