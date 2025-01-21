Crestwood Advisors names Paradis new partner

PROVIDENCE – Tim Paradis has been promoted to partner at boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm Crestwood Advisors, which is based in Boston and has offices in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Paradis had nearly two decades of experience, including significant time at Fidelity Investments, when he joined Crestwood in 2023. Since joining the firm, he has played a key role in attracting new clients, strengthening existing relationships and taking on leadership responsibilities, particularly within the firm’s Connecticut office, where he has mentored colleagues and supported the firm’s growth, Crestwood said.

“Tim’s wealth of experience, passion for mentorship and unwavering commitment to our clients make him an invaluable part of the Crestwood family,” Crestwood President and Managing Partner Leah R. Sciabarrasi, said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue growing with him as a partner.”

Paradis began his financial services career in 2006, after a career as a mental health counselor and teacher. With more than 15 years of experience, he helps local executives, entrepreneurs, business owners and families develop customized financial roadmaps, Crestwood said. His holistic approach includes retirement planning, cash flow management, trusts and estates, tax planning, risk management and legacy conversations.

Paradis, a certified financial planner, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Anselm College and a Certificate in Financial Planning from Merrimack College.

“I’m excited to continue my journey with Crestwood as a Partner and to be part of a team that is truly committed to putting our clients’ interests first,” Paradis said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of Crestwood, and I look forward to continuing our work together to support our clients and our colleagues.”

Founded in Boston in 2003, Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $6.7 billion in assets under management as of Oct. 31, 2024.