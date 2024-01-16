Crisafulli, Prescott to join Nixon Peabody’s corporate practice

PROVIDENCE – Marc A. Crisafulli, chair of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, has made another career move in joining Nixon Peabody LLP's corporate practice, the law firm announced Tuesday.
Crisafulli is joining the law firm after retiring in September 2022 as executive vice president of government relations, legal and regulatory at Bally's Corp, where he also served as chairman of the Bally's Rhode Island Board, which was created to focus on operations, growth, community relations and workforce enhancement in Rhode Island.
In a statement to Providence Business News, Crisafulli, who battled cancer while leading the Bally's Rhode Island Board, said he retired from the casino operator due to health issues. Now after two years in remission, Crisafulli says he's increasing his activity levels and has returned as chairman of the Bally's Rhode Island Board with plans to keep his professional efforts in the Ocean State.
"With so many businesses in Rhode Island needing legal services, Nixon Peabody's platform provides a great opportunity to help clients throughout the state, across a wide spectrum of industries," Crisafulli said in the statement.
Crisafulli first joined the casino operator and gaming company in 2019, where he served as executive vice president of government relations, as well as executive vice president of Twin River Worldwide Holdings and president of the company’s Rhode Island casinos, Twin River and Tiverton, prior to the company's rebrand to Bally's Corp. in 2020.
While battling cancer, Crisafulli led the creation of the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act, which granted International Game Technology PLC a 20-year extension to run the state’s lottery system, while IGT agreed to partner with Bally’s on a $100 million expansion of its Lincoln and Tiverton casinos.
More recently, Crisafulli became chairperson of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission in 2023, after serving on the commission since 2019. He is also a board member of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and director of Pavillion Payments, which provides integrated payments systems for gaming and entertainment businesses.
Also joining Nixon Peabody's corporate practice is Michael K. Prescott, who has worked for more than 25 years in corporate law and is recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the category of Corporate Law. Prescott has also served as senior adviser and special counsel to former R.I. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.
"I'm thrilled to be part of Nixon Peabody," Prescott said in a statement. "The firm's great local reputation and broad platform will be invaluable in identifying new opportunities for client growth and success."
The arrival of Prescott and Crisafulli to Nixon Peabody comes at a time when the gaming industry continues to grow, as gross gaming revenue for the U.S. gambling industry totaled more than $60 billion in 2022, marking an increase of more than $7 billion over the prior year, according to data and business intelligence firm Statista.
“Marc and Michael bring deep and wide-ranging knowledge of the gaming industry, and they immediately strengthen our firm’s capabilities for servicing clients in this space,” said Todd Tidgewell, Nixon Peabody partner and leader of the firm’s corporate practice. “Their backgrounds working in government relations and in-house roles within highly regulated industries will provide vital perspectives for our clients and colleagues across practices and business segments.”
