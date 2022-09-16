Crisafulli, head of Bally’s R.I. operations, to retire

PROVIDENCE – Marc A. ­Crisafulli, head of Bally’s Corp.’s Rhode Island operations and who played a lead role in the casino operator’s 20-year contract with the state while battling cancer, has retired, the gaming company announced Friday.

It is currently unclear what led to Crisafulli’s retirement from the company after three years, and whether or not Crisafulli chose to retire. Bally’s representatives on Friday did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a tweet Friday, Crisafulli, Bally’s Corp.’s executive vice president of government relations, legal and regulatory, said he is proud of what the team at Bally’s accomplished. Crisafulli also tweeted that, as a cancer survivor, his perspectives have changed.

“I will spend more time with family, traveling and helping others who face similar challenges. R.I. is my hometown and I will stay involved. Thanks to all,” Crisafulli tweeted.



Crisafulli joined Bally’s in May 2019 as executive vice president of government relations. He then later served as executive vice president of Twin River Worldwide Holdings and president of both Twin River Lincoln and Twin River Tiverton casinos, prior to the company’s rebrand to Bally’s Corp. in 2020.

Crisafulli spearheaded the creation of the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act, which gave International Game Technology PLC a 20-year extension to run the state’s lottery system, while IGT agreed to partner with Bally’s on a $100 million expansion of its casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton. The bill, signed into law in 2021, was named after Crisafulli who was battling cancer at the time.

At the bill signing ceremony outside the Statehouse in June 2021, Crisafulli talked about how he was touched that legislators named the measure after him. He said it gave him positive energy in his cancer battle. After a leave of absence to undergo treatment, he returned to work in October.

“I want to thank Marc for his commitment and many contributions to Bally’s over the last few years. I especially want to acknowledge Marc’s work with the State of Rhode Island, including his efforts in advancing important state legislation and for his role in moving our corporate headquarters to Providence,” said Lee Fenton, Bally’s Corp. CEO, in a statement. “On behalf of our Board and management team, we want to thank Marc for his guidance and for his role in positioning us for our next phase of growth. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corp.’s board of directors, said Friday in a statement that Crisafulli led a robust expansion of Bally’s in recent years. During Crisafulli’s time with the company, he, Kim said, developed important relationships and respect among regulators, partners, and colleagues.

“We look forward to building on what Marc has helped establish, and we wish him all the best in this next chapter,” Kim said.



