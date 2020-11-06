Crisis spurs businesses to reevaluate what their worth

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

As principal of Barrett Valuation Services Inc., John E. Barrett Jr. staked his career on his ability to assess risk. But the metrics he has long relied on to calculate a company’s risk, and in turn, its value – historical performance and cash flows, market values, and assets – fail to capture the rollercoaster ride…