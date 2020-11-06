Crisis spurs businesses to reevaluate what their worth

As principal of Barrett Valuation Services Inc., John E. Barrett Jr. staked his career on his ability to assess risk. But the metrics he has long relied on to calculate a company’s risk, and in turn, its value – historical performance and cash flows, market values, and assets – fail to capture the rollercoaster ride…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.