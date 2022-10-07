CRMC gets $206K for shoreline public access efforts

PROVIDENCE – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Oct. 5 awarded $206,000 to the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council for its ongoing effort to preserve public shoreline access.

The funds will support the Rhode Island Sea Grant, the Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Impact by Design, to improve shoreline access across Rhode Island and foster partnerships and collaboration to further right-of-way identification and designation.

Rhode Island is one of only seven coastal states to share in $8.5 million awarded by NOAA under the Coastal Zone Management Act Enhancement Program Projects of Special Merit.

“With 400 miles of beautiful coastline throughout the Ocean State, every Rhode Islander has a vested interest in ensuring there is adequate public access to public space,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “This federal grant will help examine how people reach the beach and ensure good stewardship of public resources. It will allow CRMC to gather community input and partner with local entities to identify new opportunities to improve shoreline access.”

The CRMC and its partners will conduct a needs assessment to gather information and listen to citizens, coastal residents and visitors. This communication will be followed by a stakeholder process, with the long-term goal of developing a five-year management plan – using the CRMC’s Special Area Management Plan development model – to address these issues and implement solutions.

“This project will create an inclusive and impartial stakeholder group and process that will lead CRMC to the creation of its Public Shoreline AMP, a first for Rhode Island,” said CRMC Council Chairman Raymond Coia.

