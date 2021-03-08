CRMC subcommittee recommends denial of proposed South Kingstown oyster farm expansion

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A drawn-out fight between South Kingstown residents and a prominent business owner seeking to expand his oyster farm may be nearing a resolution.

A subcommittee of the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council on Monday voted unanimously to recommend denying the application for a three-acre oyster and scallop farm in Potter Pond in South Kingstown. The 2017 application, submitted by Perry Raso, owner of the Matunuck Oyster Bar and Matunuck Oyster Farm, sought to expand his existing business, which already has a seven-acre oyster farm lease in a separate area of the pond.

The proposed three-acre farm has been a source of escalating tensions between Raso and local community members, whose complaints include that the project will hurt popular recreational activities in the pond such as water skiing, boating and fishing.

In the vote on Monday, committee members cited the “significant impact” the project will have on such water uses, and the safety problems it poses by forcing these activities to a more concentrated area, as reason for their recommendation to deny the project. The recommendation will go to the full council for a final decision, with the opportunity for a 30-day appeal process.

During the meeting, subcommittee members weighed how best to balance the seemingly competing interests of local property owners and recreational pond users with Raso. Vincent Murray, a Matunuck native and former South Kingstown planning director, characterized residents’ descriptions of how they use the pond as “dramatic.”

A June 2020 report submitted by David Beutel, the CRMC’s former aquaculture coordinator, also noted that many of the written objections to the agency were based on misinformation circulated through a “Save Potter Pond” website and corresponding Facebook page. Additionally, more than half of the 147 written comments received were not from Rhode Island residents, according to Beutel’s report.

The 2020 report recommended approval of the farm, noting that the existing seven-acre farm and the new proposal combined would take up roughly 3% of the pond’s area, leaving 97% for remaining recreational activities.

However, the CRMC committee noted that the limits on certain activities expand beyond the scope of the farm itself. A South Kingstown ordinance requires a 200-foot buffer between water skiers and the shoreline as well as the perimeter of an oyster farm. Pushing water skiers and their boats into the center of the pond, closer to other boaters, swimmers and fishermen, could create safety issues. While the project met a majority of the other criteria for approval, such as its impact on coastal erosion, plant and wildlife, scenery and water quality, concerns over the “significant impact” on water activities proved “fatal” to the application, according to Raymond Coia, council vice chairman.

Raso in an emailed response on Monday afternoon said he “respectfully” disagrees with the subcommittee’s recommendation because it was only based on safety concerns for water sports. Raso also pointed to previous comments made by South Kingstown Harbor Master Michael Stach, who said the aquaculture farm did not pose safety hazards.

Other recommending bodies, including the South Kingstown Waterfront Advisory Commission and the town’s Conservation Commission, have objected to the project, according to filings. The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council ultimately did not issue a recommendation one way or another after a split vote on the application, despite a finding from its Shellfish Advisory Panel that the project would not hurt marine fisheries.

The CRMC subcommittee was formed in 2020, and includes four council members as well as Murray. The group held seven virtual public meetings on the project between November and January which included public comment and testimony from attorneys and environmental experts on both sides of the issue. The full council is expected to take up the matter in April.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.