Cromwell sailing smoothly

By
-
JACK OF MANY TRADES: Marine Solutions Inc. owner Dick Cromwell, left, who says he’s always enjoyed working around boats, ran many other businesses before launching the marine vessel dealer in Portsmouth in 1995. He’s pictured with Miles Brugman. PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
JACK OF MANY TRADES: Marine Solutions Inc. owner Dick Cromwell, left, who says he’s always enjoyed working around boats, ran many other businesses before launching the marine vessel dealer in Portsmouth in 1995. He’s pictured with Miles Brugman. PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

Richard “Dick” Cromwell ran many businesses throughout his career before launching Maritime Solutions Inc. in 1995, including a restaurant and scooter rental company. “I’ve had a long history before I got into the marine business,” he said. “But I’ve always enjoyed working around boats. I like the people and the industry.” The Portsmouth-based full-service dealer

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display