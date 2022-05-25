Crossroads R.I. names Textron’s Duffy new board chair

PROVIDENCE – Julie Duffy, executive vice president at Textron Inc., was appointed the new chairperson of homeless support nonprofit Crossroads Rhode Island’s board of trustees during the organization’s annual meeting April 26.

Duffy will succeed U.S. District Chief Judge Jack McConnell, who led Crossroads’ board for more than a decade but will still serve on the board in another role, the organization said. Duffy, Crossroads said, first joined the organization’s board of trustees in 2015, and served on several committees and initiatives over the years.

Duffy leads Textron’s worldwide human resources functions, and oversees the company’s communications, corporate real estate, community affairs and aviation departments, Crossroads said.

In a statement, Duffy said the organization’s board and leadership team will “remain focused on creating better outcomes for every individual and every family we serve.”

