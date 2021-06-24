Crossroads welcomes Dr. Ashish Jha to board of directors

PROVIDENCE, RI—Crossroads Rhode Island, the state’s leading provider of housing and services for those experiencing homelessness, recently welcomed Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University to its board of directors.

Dr. Jha, a globally recognized expert on health policy and pandemic preparedness, has extensively researched how to improve the quality and reduce the cost of health care, focusing on the impact of public health policy both nationally and around the globe. Earlier this year, Dr. Jha was named as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders” by Fortune Magazine.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Jha to the Crossroads board,” said Karen Santilli, President & CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. “Dr. Jha is a proven and prolific advocate for progress in the face of great challenge. We are grateful for his generous commitment to helping us find new solutions for addressing homelessness in our state.”

Prior to his current role at Brown, Dr. Jha served as a faculty member at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. He was also the Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and served as the Dean for Global Strategy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

- Advertisement -

About Crossroads Rhode Island

Crossroads Rhode Island is the leading provider of housing and services to those experiencing homelessness in the state. Its mission is to help homeless or at-risk individuals and families secure stable and affordable housing. The local non-profit owns more than 370 residences statewide and provides a broad range of support services including 24-hour/7-day-a-week emergency shelter, basic needs assistance, case management, and education and employment services to more than 3,000 Rhode Islanders every year.

https://www.crossroadsri.org/