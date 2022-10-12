Crystal Spring Water Co. acquired by Primo Water North America

MIDDLETOWN – Crystal Spring Water Co. was acquired Wednesday by Primo Water North America, a subsidiary of Primo Water.

Terms of the deal, which included all of Crystal Spring Water’s assets, were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Primo Water is one of North America’s largest bottled water companies and generates $2.1 billion in annual revenue. It provides direct delivery to more than 1.8 million homes, businesses and retail locations across the U.S. and Canada, with 12 regional and three national brands – Alhambra, Canadian Springs, Crystal Rock, Crystal Springs, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Kentwood Springs, Labrador Source, Mountain Valley Water, Mount Olympus, Primo Plus, Primo Pure, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts and Vermont Pure. It also offers innovative water dispensers and water filtration options.

The acquisition will increase Primo Water North America’s customers by an estimated 2,500, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

Founded in 1907, Crystal Spring Water Co. manufactures and distributes spring water to customers in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.