Cumberland man to plead guilty after record seizure of fake Adderall pills

PROVIDENCE – A Cumberland man has agreed to plead guilty following his arrest connected to the seizure of the largest amount of counterfeit Adderall pills in the nation, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha announced Monday.

Dylan Rodas, 27, was arrested on March 28 and charged with of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine after the Drug Enforcement Administration seized about 660,500 fake Adderall pills, of which 1,500 contained fentanyl, and a bucket of 40 pounds of methamphetamine mixture during searches at two different Cumberland locations.

It is the largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills to date in the U.S., and among the largest single methamphetamine seizures by DEA’s New England Field Division. The seized pills carry an estimated street value of $4.6 million, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12.

“The quantity of methamphetamine represented by this seizure – methamphetamine that was packaged and ready to flow out onto the street, to devastating effect in our communities – is staggering,” Cunha said.

About 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, 250 grams of crack cocaine, $15,000 in cash and seven handguns, including two ghost guns, were also confiscated during the searches.

The seizure was the result of an an expansive Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey P. Veroni.