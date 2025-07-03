Custom-built home in Middletown sells for $2.64M

MIDDLETOWN – A 4,600-square-foot home that was custom built on a 1.42-acre lot on a cul-de-sac recently sold for $2.64 million, according to public records.

The 50 Elizabeth Lane home, constructed in 2012, contains four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The 2½-story home features a covered front porch and a main entrance that opens up to a large foyer, featuring a grand staircase, according to the Zillow listing for the property.

The first floor contains a gas fireplace in the living room; along with an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large center island; a family room with a stone-faced fireplace flanked by custom bookcases; a walk-in pantry; and a laundry room, according to the listing.

French doors lead out to a south-facing bluestone-and-brick patio overlooking a backyard that’s bordered by a stone wall, according to the listing.

The primary bedroom on the second floor contains a gas fireplace and a marble bathroom with a soaking tub, according to the listing.

The home’s finished basement features a media room, with an electric fireplace, along with an exercise area.

The home also comes with a two-car garage and a full house generator.

The property was most recently valued by Middletown assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.93 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Michelle Drum, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyers were represented by Teri Degnan, of Teri Degnan RE & Consulting.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Victor and Patricia Sawicki, of Middletown, and it was purchased by Keith and Kathleen Longson, of Newport.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.