Custom-built home near Blackstone Boulevard Park sells for $2.2M

PROVIDENCE – A custom-built home on the East Side of Providence constructed in 2020 on a 4,000-square-foot lot near Blackstone Boulevard Park recently sold for $2.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 377 Wayland Ave. home spans two full stories and a finished half-story on top of that, with 3,528 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home contains a coffered ceiling, crown molding, hardwood floors and custom millwork throughout the home, which also features a shiplap gas fireplace, according to Residential Properties. The home also features large double-pane Andersen windows in the living room, the real estate firm said.

The kitchen is outfitted with Viking appliances and an oversized stone waterfall island with a porcelain tile backsplash and a walk-in pantry, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

On the second floor, the primary suite offers its own private bathroom with a large glassed-in shower, a soaking tub and a dual-sink floating vanity, the real estate firm said. The primary suite’s walk-in closet features California-closet built-ins, the firm said.

Two of the other large bedrooms also feature California closets.

The home provides walkout access to a fenced-in bluestone patio, according to Residential Properties. And it comes with an attached two-car garage with an electric vehicle charging station, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth a total of $1.15 million, including $350,000 attributed to the land and $800,400 to the building, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Michael J. Sweeney, of the Sweeney Advisory Group, represented the seller as the listing agent. Leslie Hogan, of Hogan Associates Christie’s, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Charles Matthew Romero, of Providence, to Aroop Mukharji and Valerie Esenson, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.