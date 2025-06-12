Custom Charlestown home sells for $5.5M in town’s highest sale of 2025

CHARLESTOWN – A custom 3,200-square-foot home with views of West Pond and the Atlantic Ocean in the town’s Quonochontaug village recently sold for $5.5 million, marking the most expensive home sale in the community so far this year, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 18 Ninigret Ave. home contains three bedrooms and five full bathrooms, according to Lila Delman Compass, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service to assert that this was Charlestown’s highest sale so far in 2025.

Built in 2018 on 0.49 acres of land, according to town property records, the two-story home features a two-car garage and an 800-square-foot wooden outdoor deck on the second floor, overlooking West Pond and the Atlantic Ocean past that.

The home, with a gable roof structure, also features a 225-square-foot screened-in porch, a 200-square-foot patio and an outside shower. The home also contains a fireplace, propane heat and a generator, according to property records.

The home was most recently valued by Charlestown assessors in 2023 as being worth $3.29 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land was valued at $1.88 million.

Lori Joyal, of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill office in Westerly, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Scott and Darrah Deo, of Califon, N.J., and it was purchased by Kevin Neznek and Heather Bellini, of New York City.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.