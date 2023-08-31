Custom contemporary home in Providence sells for $2.7M

PROVIDENCE – A custom 5,300-square-foot contemporary home constructed in 2018 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.7 million, making it the second-highest single-family home sale in the city so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 15 Balton Road home contains five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to property records. Residential Properties cited data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service in deeming it the second-highest single-family home sale of 2023 in Providence as of late August.

The home was designed by award-winning firm Nicholaeff Architecture and Design, according to Residential Properties. The home spans three floors, topped by a cupola that allows natural light to flood in from above, the firm said. The property also features a paved stone driveway, leading up to an attached two-door garage.

The home has a mahogany front door that leads to a foyer with a cathedral ceiling and a grand staircase. The kitchen includes hand-crafted moldings and built-in cabinets, the firm said.

- Advertisement -

The home, which stands on a 0.2-acre lot, also features dual rear decks overlooking the landscaped yard, according to the real estate firm.

The property also features an in-law apartment with its own living area, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom, and its own separate entrance, Residential Properties said. The third floor of the home features office space, a bathroom and another living area.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.99 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Celia Almonte represented the seller as the listing agent for the property. Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the buyer as the selling agent in the deal.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was purchased by Douglas Hill, a Providence resident. The home was sold by Brian Donnenfeld and Simone Thavaseelan, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.