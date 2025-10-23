Custom home in Adams Point area of Barrington sells for $2.5M

BARRINGTON – A 3,600-square-foot waterfront home that was constructed in 1976 recently sold for $2.5 million, making this the second-highest sale in the town’s Adams Point area in 2025 so far, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 119 Adams Point Road home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties, which cited sales records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Designed by architect Rem Huygens, with westerly views of Narragansett Bay, the custom-built contemporary home comes with large glass walls, Residential Properties said.

The living room features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, built-in cabinetry and double glass sliders that lead outside to a tiled patio, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

The kitchen includes a built-in bench dining nook area surrounded by windows on three sides, providing panoramic views, the firm said.

The first-floor primary suite features glass doors that open to sweeping views of Smith’s Cove, according to Residential Properties.

The two-story home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal 2025 as being worth $2.17 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 1.1 acres of land alone was valued at $1.61 million.

Residential Properties sales associate Christina Ardente represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Joelle Bowen, of Keller Williams Leading Edge.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the real estate transaction, the home was sold by William Anderson, of Palm City, Fla. The property was purchased by 119 Adams Point Road LLC, a limited liability company based in Tiverton, led by Manager Kimberly Couchon, according to corporate records filed with the R.I. Department of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.