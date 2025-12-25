Custom Narragansett home constructed in 2005 sells for $2.65M 

NARRAGANSETT – A custom 3,400-square-foot beach home that was constructed in 2005 with two wraparound decks overlooking the water in Narragansett recently sold for $2.65 million, according to public records.

The 129 Sand Hill Cove Road home contains four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, and the property comes with 0.25 acres of land, located across the street from Roger Wheeler Beach.

The home also features an open-concept interior and is fully furnished, according to the property listing on Zillow.

The listing also said residents and guests can access the wooden wraparound decks through sliding doors in both the living room and the master suite, providing easy access to an outdoor space with sweeping views of the ocean.

- Advertisement -

The Zillow listing noted the home is equipped with a monitored security system, Moen Flo water monitoring, Lutron lighting automation, a Sonos whole-house stereo system, and Arlo security cameras.

The Zillow listing also said the property includes two heated and cooled one-car garages and epoxied floors.

According to the Zillow listing, the property, located close to a protected bird sanctuary, is equipped with an outdoor sprinkler system that spreads cedar oil to deter bugs.

The property also comes with an outdoor shower, according to property records.

The custom home on Sand Hill Cove Road was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth a total of $2.73 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.25 acres of land alone was valued to be worth $669,700, according to the online database.

The seller in this transaction was represented by Jim Durkin, of Durkin Cottage Realty. The buyer was represented by Karen Follett, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Sand Hill Cove Road home was sold by Peter Benton, of St. Petersburg, Fla. The Narragansett property was purchased by Philip Saglimbeni, of Scarsdale, N.Y., according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.