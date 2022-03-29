Customers Bank hires Jason Carosi

Customers Bank, a digital and fintech-forward top 100 bank with nearly $20 billion in assets, hired Jason Carosi as SVP, Senior Relationship Manager, Commercial Banking, New England. Carosi brings nearly 20 years of banking and leadership experience to the team and is based in Providence, RI. He will help lead the development and management of commercial loan and deposit relationships and the strategic and branding initiatives for the bank’s New England region.

Previously, Carosi was employed by Webster Bank as a SVP, Senior Relationship Manager, Business Banking.

Carosi is an active volunteer in the community, having served as Chairman of the RI Leadership Board for the American Lung Association and board member of Junior Achievement of RI. He is also an advocate and volunteer for the Autism Project, Meeting Street School and Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) and an alumnus of Leadership Rhode Island’s Pi II Class of 2020.