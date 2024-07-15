CVS awards $1M to Women & Infants to support maternal health services

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. and its foundation recently announced a $1 million grant to support Women & Infants Hospital’s maternal health services, including a new postpartum mobile unit.

“Our commitment to women’s health includes improving access to the services needed for a healthy pregnancy, birth and postpartum care,” said Sheryl Burke, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer at CVS Health. “By supporting the Women & Infants Hospital, we hope to strengthen their incredible work to ensure our neighbors receive consistent and high-quality care where and when they need it most.”

The grant will help Women & Infants hire more staff to support its Postpartum Hypertension Equity Program, which was started in 2022. The program provides blood pressure cuffs and training to all eligible patients before discharge so they can understand when to seek medical attention in their own homes.

“This grant from CVS Health allows the Women & Infants Hospital to continue successful programs like our Postpartum Hypertension Equity Program and build upon that progress to expand reach into the community,” said Dr. Methodius Tuuli, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Women & Infants. “This initial investment in WIH ECHO will benefit Rhode Islanders for years to come.”

Because 80% of Rhode Island babies are delivered at Women & Infants, the grant will also support a new mobile van, which will help reduce transportation barriers to receiving postpartum care. The mobile van will offer several services, including hypertension management, contraceptive counseling, mental health screening and breastfeeding support.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.