CVS Caremark ordered to pay $95M for overbilling Medicare

By
-
CVS CAREMARK, the pharmacy manager of CVS Health Corp., has been ordered to refund the U.S. government $95 million for overbilling Medicare Part D drug reimbursements./ AP FILE PHOTO / GENE J. PUSKAR

PROVIDENCE – CVS Caremark, the pharmacy manager of CVS Health Corp., has been ordered to refund the U.S. government $95 million for overbilling Medicare Part D drug reimbursements.  Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled on June 25 that Caremark violated the False Claims Act with

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display