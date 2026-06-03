CVS challenges Tennessee law banning PBMs from owning pharmacies

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CVS HEALTH Corp. is suing the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy over a new law that prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from owning or operating pharmacies in that state. 

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. is suing the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy over a new law that prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from owning or operating pharmacies in that state.  In the complaint filed on May 22 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, CVS argues the act, which Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law the

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