CVS Health Charity Classic postponed due to COVID-19

THE CVS HEALTH Charity Classic has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The event raised $1 million dollar for 86 nonprofits in 2019. In the foreground, from the left, event co-host Brad Faxon, CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo, event co-host Billy Andrade, Eileen Howard Boone, CVS Health's senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and Faith Weiner, senior director of community relations at CVS Health, are joined by dozens of charitable partners whose organizations are the recipients of a $1 million dollar donation generated by the annual golf event. / COURTESY CVS HEALTH
BARRINGTON – The CVS Health Charity Classic golf tournament has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS Health Corp. announced on Tuesday.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at The Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington.

The postponement includes the CRAVE RI food festival and the Pepsi Pro-Am.

A new date was not announced. The organization said it will explore holding virtual and rescheduled events.

The popular golf tournament has raised $23 million for local nonprofits to date, raising $1 million in 2019.

The announcement follows the United States Golf Association’s cancellation of the U.S. Senior Open, which had been scheduled to be held at the Newport Country Club from June 25-28.

