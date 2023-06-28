CVS Health enters renewable energy partnership

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. will implement renewable energy technology at 147 of its locations in Michigan as part of a new partnership with a Baltimore energy provider.

As part of the agreement, CVS will purchase 18 megawatts’ worth of energy from Constellation, which will provide enough zero-emission renewable energy to replace the traditional electricity that would otherwise power the relevant locations.

CVS will purchase around 45,000 megawatt hours of energy annually under the agreement, which the company says will help to reduce its carbon footprint by almost 17,000 metric tons per year.

The Woonsocket-based company’s total greenhouse gas emissions were 1,070.04 thousand tonnes in 2021, according to analytics company GlobalData, representing a 6.4% decrease from the previous year.

CVS Health previously set a goal to reduce overall environmental impact by at least half by 2030, and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The 12-year agreement will go into effect in April 2025. The project’s construction began “in earnest” in March, according to CVS and Constellation.

CVS will source the energy and needed certificates from Illinois-headquartered Swift Current Energy’s Double Black Diamond Solar Project, made possible through an existing purchase agreement between Swift and Constellation.

The Constellation Offsite Renewables product will facilitate the energy transaction.

A CVS spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry on whether the company plans to expand the new partnership to impact Rhode Island.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.