CVS names former UPS and PepsiCo executive as finance chief

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. on Tuesday appointed Brian Newman to the role of chief financial officer and named Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips as its new chief medical officer and executive vice president. Newman will succeed Thomas Cowhey on May 12. Cowhey will transition to serve as a strategic advisor for CVS CEO and President David

Newman will succeed Thomas Cowhey on May 12. Cowhey will transition to serve as a strategic advisor for CVS CEO and President David Joyner.

Most recently, Newman was executive vice president and chief financial officer for United Parcel Service. Before joining UPS, he was with PepsiCo for 26 years where he served in financial leadership roles throughout Europe, Asia, South America and North America. He was also executive vice president for PepsiCo’s global operations and was the company’s chief strategy officer.

Cowhey has served as the pharmacy retailer’s CFO since January 2024, when he

stepped in

for Shawn Guertin who stepped down from the position because of family health reasons.

Ethan Slavin, a spokesperson for CVS, did not offer any additional information about the change in the company's chief financial officer beyond what was shared in Tuesday’s press release.

“I am personally grateful for the leadership Tom has shown in his time at CVS Health, and before that, Aetna,” Joyner said in a press release. “He stepped up during a challenging year, and helped position our enterprise for long-term growth opportunities. I wish him all the best in the future.”

Based on year-to-date results through February, CVS expects it will “meet or exceed” its previous forecasts for 2025. CVS is still finishing its financial closing procedures for the first quarter of 2025. A conference call on first quarter earnings is scheduled for May 1.

“It is an honor to join CVS Health, its leadership team, and the finance organization at such an important time in health care,” Newman said. “I am confident in our continued success and growth potential, and I look forward to putting my experience to work as we help our clients, customers, and colleagues succeed.”

On May 19, Compton-Phillips is taking over for Dr. Sree Chaguturu, who was named CVS’ president for health care delivery in November 2024. Since then, Chaguturu has also continued to serve as CVS’ chief medical officer.

“As a clinician, I see the best our health care system can do, and as an administrator, I have seen the challenges that stop us from doing our best all the time,” said Compton-Phillips. “CVS Health has every opportunity to deliver simply better health, and that starts with the patient-medical professional relationship. I am committed to making sure we do all we can to improve the experience and outcome of every person we serve.”

Compton-Phillips was most recently chief physician executive of Press Ganey, a health care performance improvement company. Before that, she was president and chief clinical officer at Providence Health & Services and held several roles at Kaiser Permanente. Compton-Phillips is a board-certified internist, she earned her bachelor’s degree from John Hopkins University and medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Since becoming CEO and president in October 2024, Joyner has unveiled cost-cutting plans and made several leadership changes.

“As I continue to build out my leadership team, I am confident that Brian and Amy will help us continue the momentum we have built over the past several months as we execute on our strategy to deliver better health care to the 185 million Americans we are privileged to serve,” Joyner said. “Their collective and individual experience and expertise are well suited to CVS Health and we welcome them both to our leadership team.