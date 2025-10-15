CVS polishes off deal to buy former Rite Aid stores, prescription files

CVS Health Corp. announced Wednesday it has finished buying customer prescription files from hundreds of closed Rite Aid drugstores and is now running 63 of the defunct chain’s locations. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / GENE J. PUSKAR

CVS Health Corp. has finished buying customer prescription files from hundreds of closed Rite Aid drugstores and is now running 63 of the defunct chain’s locations. The company said Wednesday that it is operating former Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. It also has transferred customer prescription files from 626 pharmacies

