CVS reports 73% profit boost in Q1

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CVS HEALTH Corp. on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of $2.94 billion, an increase from $1.7 billion the year prior.  / COURTESY CVS HEALTH CORP.

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of $2.94 billion, an increase from $1.7 billion the year prior.  For the quarter, the company posted earnings of $2.30 per diluted share, an increase from $1.41 per diluted share a year ago.  The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $100.43 billion in the period,

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