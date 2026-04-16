Cyber Sessions: We’ve entered the AI era of ‘Great Acceleration’

By
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Jason Albuquerque
Jason Albuquerque

(Editor’s note: This is the 44th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about them. See previous installments here.) In my time as a cybersecurity professional and an operational leader, I’ve always believed that security should be an acceleration department. In the

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