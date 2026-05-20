Cyberattack to cost Hasbro $20M, delay up to $60M in Q2 revenue

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HASBRO INC. expects consumer products revenue to be delayed $40 million to $60 million in second-quarter in addition to a one-time $20 million remediation cost from a data breach that was discovered on March 28. /COURTESY HASBRO INC.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. said a data breach discovered in late March is expected to delay $40 million to $60 million in second-quarter consumer products revenue and add about $20 million in one-time remediation costs this year. The company disclosed those figures during its first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, saying the delayed sales are expected to

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