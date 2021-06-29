D’Arezzo named R.I. Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

PAWTUCKET – The marketing head for Tolman High School has been named as Rhode Island’s Financial Literacy Educator of the Year, according to a news release.

Robert D’Arezzo, director of marketing and management academy, was recognized by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner as the 2021 award recipient for his work helping students with financial literacy skills.

“Mr. D’Arezzo is a tremendous asset to our goal of providing high-quality personal finance education for all Rhode Island students,” Magaziner said in a statement. “With over a decade of experience. Mr. D’Arezzo has helped hundreds of students navigate the complex financial decisions students need to make when they graduate.”

D’Arezzo was nominated by Tolman Principal C. Christopher Savastano, who described D’Arezzo as “the last teacher to leave the building and one of the first to arrive.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.